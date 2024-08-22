Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live time, streaming

After claiming a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the Lausanne Diamond League during the men's javelin throw event on Thursday, August 22.
The double Olympic medallist will aim for the top spot in today's competition, especially in the absence of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics two weeks ago. However, five of the top javelin throwers will still be in action.
Who are Neeraj Chopra's competitors at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 today?
Neeraj Chopra started his 2024 season with a throw of 88.36 metres at the Doha Diamond League in May, finishing second. At that event, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic claimed the top spot with a throw of 88.38 metres. Vadlejch, who won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020, narrowly missed out on a bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Julian Weber of Germany is also expected to be a strong contender. Weber has a season-best throw of 88.37 metres and finished sixth in Paris with a throw of 87.40 metres. He topped the leaderboard at the Paris Diamond League last month, a few weeks before the Olympics, with a throw of 85.91 metres.
What is Neeraj Chopra aiming for at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?
More From This Section
Neeraj Chopra, who is 26 years old, is currently ranked fourth in the Diamond League 2024 standings. To qualify for the Diamond League Final in Brussels next month, he must finish among the top six in Lausanne.
When is the next Diamond League competition?
Following the Lausanne event, the next Diamond League meeting is scheduled for September 5 in Zurich, which will also feature a men's javelin throw event.
When is the 2024 Diamond League final?
The season-ending Diamond League Final will be held in Brussels on September 13-14.
How is Neeraj Chopra preparing for the Diamond League 2024?
After a busy few days following the Olympic final on August 8, Chopra resumed training in Switzerland. He is determined to finish the season on a high note, despite being hindered by an injury.
Neeraj Chopra's fitness concern
"The final treatment will be after the season ends. There's only one month left, so I’ll try to manage it as best as I can and consult the doctors later. Initially, I was considering only the Zurich Diamond League and the final, but thankfully, the injury is manageable. It usually worsens after competitions, but this time Ishan [physio Marwaha] treated me in Paris. I would like to thank him—he has been with me since 2017 and has helped me through injuries and surgeries," Chopra said.
The 26-year-old has been managing this injury since winning gold at the World Championships last year.
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw stats
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw stats
|Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws
|Throw
|Competition
|89.94m
|Diamond League, Stockholm
|89.45m
|Paris Olympics (Final)
|89.34m
|Paris Olympics (Qualification)
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games
|89.08m
|Diamond League, Lausanne
|Neeraj Chopra’s best throw year-wise
|Year
|Throw
|Competition
|2024
|89.45m
|Paris Olympics (Final)
|2023
|88.88m
|Asian Games, Hangzhou
|2022
|89.94m
|Diamond League, Stockholm
|2021
|88.07m
|Federation Cup, Patiala
|2020
|87.86m
|ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom
|Neeraj Chopra's personal best throws (Overall)
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|Date
|1
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|2
|89.45m
|Paris 2024 Olympics - F
|August 8, 2024
|3
|89.34m
|Paris 2024 Olympics - Q
|August 6, 2024
|4
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku)
|June 14, 2022
|5
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|August 26, 2022
|6
|88.88m
|Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou)
|October 4, 2023
|7
|88.77m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q
|August 25, 2023
|8
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|May 5, 2023
|9
|88.44m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
|10
|88.39m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q
|July 21, 2022
|11
|88.36m
|Doha Diamond League 2024
|May 10, 2024
|12
|88.17m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|August 27, 2023
|13
|88.13m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F
|July 23, 2022
|14
|88.07m
|Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala)
|March 5, 2021
|15
|88.06m
|Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta)
|August 27, 2018
|16
|88.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
|17
|87.86m
|ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom)
|January 28, 2020
|18
|87.80m
|Federation Cup (Patiala)
|March 17, 2021
|19
|87.73m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|August 27, 2023
|20
|87.66m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2023
|June 30, 2023
|21
|87.58m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F
|August 7, 2021
|22
|87.46m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|23
|87.43m
|Doha Diamond League 2018
|May 4, 2018
|24
|87.03m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F
|August 7, 2021
|25
|87.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
|26
|86.92m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku)
|June 14, 2022
|27
|86.84m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|28
|86.79m
|Kuortane Games 2021
|June 26, 2021
|29
|86.69m
|Kuortane Games 2022
|June 18, 2022
|30
|86.67m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|31
|86.65m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Q
|August 4, 2021
|32
|86.52m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|May 5, 2023
|33
|86.48m
|World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz)
|July 23, 2016
|34
|86.47m
|Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast)
|April 14, 2018
Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live timing today (IST), Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live streaming and telecast
When is the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?
The Lausanne Diamond League 2024 will take place on Thursday (August 22).
Is Neeraj Chopra participating in Lausanne Diamond League 2024?
Despite injury concerns, Neeraj Chopra has decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024.
At what time, Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin today?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live timing is 11:30 PM IST on August 22.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024?
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024.
How to watch the live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League 2024, where Neeraj Chopra will be in action?
Jio Cinema will live stream Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw event in India today.