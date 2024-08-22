Lausanne Diamond League 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event starts at 11:30 PM

Indian javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, is back in action at the 2024 Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight from 11:30 PM IST onwards. Neeraj, who recently secured a second consecutive podium finish at the Olympics by winning a silver medal in Paris, will hope to cross 90-metre-mark. Neeraj won his first Diamond League event in 2022 when he recorded his career-best throw of 89.94 metres.







Neeraj is currently in the fourth spot in the 2024 Diamond League with seven points and will be aiming to improve his position in the points table by finishing ahead of the table toppers on Friday. Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Anderson Peters of Grenada, and Julian Weber of Germany are currently leading the table with 14, 13, and 8 points, respectively.

Neeraj will have a slight advantage as the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will not be in Lausanne to challenge him. However, the challenge will not be easy as his groin injury, which he has been suffering from for some time now, could still play spoilsport for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist on Friday.



Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin throw start list



Athlete Country Anderson Peters Grenada Andrian Mardare Moldova Artur Felfner Ukraine Edis Matusevicius Lithuania Jakub Vadlejch Czech Republic Julian Weber Germany Julius Yego Kenya Lassi Etelatalo Finland Neeraj Chopra India Roderick Genki Dean Japan

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw in Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live timing (IST), live streaming and telecast

When is the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

The Lausanne Diamond League 2024 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

At what time, Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin on August 22?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event on August 22 will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024 will live telecast on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.