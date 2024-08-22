Lausanne Diamond League 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event starts at 11:30 PM
Neeraj is in the fourth spot in the 2024 Diamond League with seven points. Check Neeraj Chopra's event Live updates at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Indian javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, is back in action at the 2024 Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight from 11:30 PM IST onwards. Neeraj, who recently secured a second consecutive podium finish at the Olympics by winning a silver medal in Paris, will hope to cross 90-metre-mark. Neeraj won his first Diamond League event in 2022 when he recorded his career-best throw of 89.94 metres.
Neeraj is currently in the fourth spot in the 2024 Diamond League with seven points and will be aiming to improve his position in the points table by finishing ahead of the table toppers on Friday. Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Anderson Peters of Grenada, and Julian Weber of Germany are currently leading the table with 14, 13, and 8 points, respectively.
Neeraj Chopra key stats here
Neeraj will have a slight advantage as the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will not be in Lausanne to challenge him. However, the challenge will not be easy as his groin injury, which he has been suffering from for some time now, could still play spoilsport for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist on Friday.
Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin throw start list
|Athlete
|Country
|Anderson Peters
|Grenada
|Andrian Mardare
|Moldova
|Artur Felfner
|Ukraine
|Edis Matusevicius
|Lithuania
|Jakub Vadlejch
|Czech Republic
|Julian Weber
|Germany
|Julius Yego
|Kenya
|Lassi Etelatalo
|Finland
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|Roderick Genki Dean
|Japan
Neeraj Chopra javelin throw in Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live timing (IST), live streaming and telecast
When is the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?
The Lausanne Diamond League 2024 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
At what time, Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin on August 22?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event on August 22 will begin at 11:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024 will live telecast on Sports 18 HD/SD.
How to watch the live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League 2024?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
10:02 PM
Lausanne Diamond League 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj's best throw
India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, recorded his career best throw of 89.94 metre in 2022 Diamond League. He will be looking to improve his numbers in 2024.
9:48 PM
Lausanne Diamond League 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Olympics gold medalist missing
The 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem will not be in action which gives Neeraj Chopra some advantage over other competitors.
9:42 PM
Lausanne Diamond League 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog of 2024 Lausanne Diamond League
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 2024 Lausanne Diamond League. Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action for the first time tonight after his silver medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His event will start at 11:30 PM IST. So stay tuned fo all the live updates from Lausanne, Switzerland here.
Topics : Neeraj Chopra
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:45 PM IST