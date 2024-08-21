Business Standard
Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 full schedule, squad, timings, live streaming

In the fifth seasons of Ultimate Tennis the total number of teams have increased from six to eight

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024

Aditya Kaushik
Aug 21 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
The Ultimate Table Tennis league is back with its fifth season, featuring two new teams in the 2024 edition. Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be the new teams joining, increasing the total number of teams from six to eight. The defending champions, Goa Challengers, will face debutants Jaipur Patriots in the first match of the season, while Puneri Paltan TT will take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers as their first opponent of the league.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will follow a new format with eight teams divided into two groups. In each tie, teams will play nine matches against each other, with each match consisting of three games. The winner of the tie will be the team that wins five matches first. UTT 2024 will feature a total of 48 players, including 16 international players. The league will include prominent names from the Indian table tennis circuit, such as Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai, and Sreeja Akula.
Full Squad of All the 8 UTT 2024 teams

Teams Players
Ahmedabad SG Pipers Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (France), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya
Bengaluru Smashers Alvaro Robles (Spain), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang (USA), Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha
Chennai Lions Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (France), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (Japan), Sharath Kamal
Dabang Delhi TTC Andreas Levenko (Austria), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik
Goa Challengers Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica (Italy), Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade
Jaipur Patriots Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit SFR, Nithyashree Mani, Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand)
UMumba TT Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (Spain), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria), Sutirtha Mukherjee
Puneri Paltan TT Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Natalia Bajor (Poland), Yashini Sivasankar

Full schedule of Ultimate Table tennis 2024

Date Teams Time
Aug-22 Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots 7:30 PM IST
Aug-23 Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 5 PM IST
Aug-23 Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers 7:30 PM IST
Aug-24 Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT 5 PM IST
Aug-24 Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 7:30 PM IST
Aug-25 Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC 5 PM IST
Aug-25 U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots 7:30 PM IST
Aug-26  Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT 7:30 PM IST
Aug-27  U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 7:30 PM IST
Aug-28  Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers 7:30 PM IST
Aug-29  Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots 7:30 PM IST
Aug-30  Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT 5 PM IST
Aug-30  Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT 7:30 PM IST
Aug-31  Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers 5 PM IST
Aug-31  Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers 7:30 PM IST
Sep-01  Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots 5 PM IST
Sep-01  Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers 7:30 PM IST
Sep-02  U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers 7:30 PM IST
Sep-03  Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT 7:30 PM IST
Sep-04  Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers  7:30 PM IST
Sep-05  Semi-Final 1 - 1st vs 4th 7:30 PM IST
Sep-06  Semi-Final 2 - 2nd vs 3rd 7:30 PM IST
Sep-07 Final - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner 7:30 PM IST

 
When will the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 begin?
 

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis will kick off on August 22, 2024.

How many ties will Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 have?
 
The Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will feature a total of 23 ties.

At what time will the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 start?
 
The Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST on singles matches days while it will begin from 5 PM IST on days of double headers.

Where will the matches for the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 take place?
 
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, will host the matches of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024.

How many teams are taking part in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024?
 
A total of eight teams are taking part in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024.

Where will the live telecast of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will be available on Sports 18 Khel.

Where will the live streaming of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

