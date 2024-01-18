Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier: IND vs GER semifinal live match time

Indian women's hockey team will aim to book a place in the final of the Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifier when they take on Germany in Ranchi today. After losing their opening game, India produced their A game in the next two matches to book a place in the semifinal. If India manage to go past Germany in the semifinal, they will directly qualify for the Paris Olympics, given the top three teams made it to the world's biggest sporting extravaganza.

How can India qualify if they fail to win the semifinal against Germany today?

If India fails to overcome the German challenge today, they will still have a shot at the Olympics 2024 spot. India will play against the losing team in the first semifinal. The Savita Punia-led side then need to win the 3rd-4th place match to register a place in the Paris Olympics Qualifier.

How could India get a stiff challenge from Germany?

Germany has come into the Ranchi's Paris Olympics qualifier as the highest-ranked team in World hockey. Germans are ranked fifth on the FIH World rankings, a place ahead of India. Against the higher-ranked team, India need to keep their intensity through all four quarters to chalk out a win. The Germans entered the last four stage as a top team with a superior goal difference than Japan.

Women's hockey: India vs Germany head-to-head

India and Germany have come across each other seven times in women's hockey since 2006. With five wins, Germany leads the head-to-head battle as India managed to win only two.

Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier semifinal: India vs Germany hockey live match time, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs Germany semifinal take place?

India will play against Germany in the semifinal of FIH Olympics 2024 qualifier on Thursday (January 18).

At what time does the India vs Germany live hockey match begin?

India vs Germany hockey match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on January 18.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs. Germany women's hockey match in India?

The India vs Germany semifinal match live telecast will take place on Sports18 1 (HD), and Sports18 3.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs GER women's hockey match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Germany women's hockey match on Jio Cinema application and website.