US Open 2023, doubles final: Rohan Bopanna live match time today, streaming

India's Rohan Bopanna will be eyeing his first men's doubles Grand Slam when he along with Australia's Matthew Ebden, takes on third seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain in the US Open 2023 final today (September 8) at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Ram and Salisbury are two-time US Open men's doubles defending champions.

On the way to the final of the US Open 2023, the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo defeated five-time Grand Slam champions and won the tennis match 7-6(7-3), 6-2 in one hour and 34 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. Mahut and Herbert are five-time Grand Slam champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the semifinals.

Rohan Bopanna record in US Open

Bopanna will be contesting his career's second Grand Slam final, both incidentally at the hard court major. He had reached the men's doubles final of the 2010 US Open with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, which the duo lost to the Bryan brothers.

Rohan Bopanna's Grand Slam achievements

A 2017 French Open mixed doubles champion, Bopanna is yet to win a major men's doubles title.

At 43 years and six months, Bopanna also became the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. He beat the record of Canada's Daniel Nestor, who was 43 and four months old when he played in a major final at the 2016 Australian Open.

Rohan Bopanna's achievements in 2023

So far this year, Bopanna and Ebden have won two titles - the Qatar Open in February and the Indian Wells in March. The duo also made the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. At the Indian Wells, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to win the ATP Masters 1000 title.

US Open 2023, men's doubles final: Rohan Bopanna's live match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details

When will Rohan Bopanna's match in the US Open 2023 men's doubles final occur?

Rohan Bopanna's tennis match in the final of the US Open 2023 men's doubles will take place today (September 8).

What is the match timing (IST) of Rohan Bopanna's match in today's US Open 2023 men's doubles?

Rohan Bopanna's live match in the US Open 2023 final will begin at 9:30 PM IST today.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Rohan Bopanna's match in the men's doubles final?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for US Open 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 will live telecast US Open 2023 men's doubles final in India with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Rohan Bopanna's match in the US Open 2023 doubles final?

US Open 2023 men's doubles final live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website.