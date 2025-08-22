US Open 2025 draw: Full list of R1 match-ups of men's and women's singles

The 2025 US Open promises a spectacular start as Flushing Meadows prepares to host the world’s top tennis stars in the main draw starting August 24. Defending champions, rising stars, and veteran legends are all set to compete in what could be a tournament full of early surprises. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face tough American opponents right from the start, while tennis icon Venus Williams makes a remarkable return at age 45. With potential blockbuster match-ups already evident, the opening round is shaping up to be an exciting showcase of power, precision, and drama, setting the stage for two weeks of intense Grand Slam tennis. But what do the exact round one match-ups of both the men’s and women’s singles events look like? Take a look.
US Open 2025: Men’s singles round one draw
Top seed Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against Czech qualifier V. Kopriva, while Australian Alex Popyrin faces Finland’s E. Ruusuvuori in a battle of aggressive baseliners. France’s V. Royer will take on China’s Y. Bu, and Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics is set to play a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz begins his title defence against the towering Reilly Opelka, and seventh seed Novak Djokovic faces 19-year-old left-hander Learner Tien. American Taylor Fritz and other top seeds such as Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur are also in action, with several marquee matches likely to produce early-round drama.
Full round one match-ups of the men’s singles event in US Open 2025:
|Match No
|Player 1
|Seed
|Country
|Player 2
|Seed
|Country
|1
|J. Sinner
|1
|ITA
|V. Kopriva
|-
|CZE
|2
|A. Popyrin
|-
|AUS
|E. Ruusuvuori
|-
|FIN
|3
|V. Royer
|-
|FRA
|Y. Bu
|-
|CHN
|4
|M. Fucsovics
|-
|HUN
|D. Shapovalov
|27
|CAN
|5
|A. Bublik
|23
|KAZ
|M. Cilic
|-
|CRO
|6
|L. Sonego
|-
|ITA
|T. Schoolkate
|-
|AUS
|7
|N. Borges
|-
|POR
|B. Holt
|-
|USA
|8
|E. Moller
|-
|DEN
|T. Paul
|14
|USA
|9
|L. Musetti
|10
|ITA
|G. Mpetshi Perricard
|-
|FRA
|10
|Q. Halys
|-
|FRA
|D. Goffin
|-
|BEL
|11
|J. Brooksby
|-
|USA
|A. Vukic
|-
|AUS
|12
|F. Cobolli
|-
|ITA
|-
|24
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|13
|G. Diallo
|31
|CAN
|D. Dzumhur
|-
|BIH
|14
|J. Munar
|-
|ESP
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|15
|Z. Bergs
|-
|BEL
|C. Tseng
|-
|TPE
|16
|J. Draper
|5
|GBR
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|17
|A. Zverev
|3
|GER
|A. Tabilo
|-
|CHI
|18
|R. Bautista Agut
|-
|ESP
|J. Fearnley
|-
|GBR
|19
|G. Monfils
|-
|FRA
|R. Safiullin
|-
|RUS
|20
|F. Auger-Aliassime
|25
|CAN
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|21
|U. Humbert
|22
|FRA
|A. Walton
|-
|AUS
|22
|A. Kovacevic
|-
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|23
|T. Boyer
|-
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|24
|A. Rublev
|15
|RUS
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|25
|K. Khachanov
|9
|RUS
|N. Basavareddy
|-
|USA
|26
|H. Dellien
|-
|BOL
|K. Majchrzak
|-
|POL
|27
|P. Martinez
|-
|ESP
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|28
|M. Arnaldi
|-
|ITA
|F. Cerundolo
|19
|ARG
|29
|S. Tsitsipas
|26
|GRE
|A. Muller
|-
|FRA
|30
|D. Altmaier
|-
|GER
|H. Medjedovic
|-
|SRB
|31
|H. Gaston
|-
|FRA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|32
|C. O’Connell
|-
|AUS
|A. de Minaur
|8
|AUS
|33
|N. Djokovic
|7
|SRB
|L. Tien
|-
|USA
|34
|C. Norrie
|-
|GBR
|S. Korda
|-
|USA
|35
|F. Comesana
|-
|ARG
|A. Michelsen
|-
|USA
|36
|F. Tiafoe
|17
|USA
|Y. Nishioka
|-
|JPN
|37
|D. Blanch
|-
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|38
|M. McDonald
|-
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|39
|B. van de Zandschulp
|-
|NED
|H. Rune
|11
|DEN
|40
|J. Mensik
|16
|CZE
|N. Jarry
|-
|CHI
|41
|F. Marozsan
|-
|HUN
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|42
|J. Fonseca
|-
|BRA
|M. Kecmanovic
|-
|SRB
|43
|L. Nardi
|-
|ITA
|T. Machac
|21
|CZE
|44
|B. Nakashima
|30
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|45
|E. Quinn
|-
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|46
|S. Baez
|-
|ARG
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|47
|E. Nava
|-
|USA
|T. Fritz
|4
|USA
|48
|B. Shelton
|6
|USA
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|49
|P. Carreno Busta
|-
|ESP
|-
|Qualifier/Lucky Loser
|50
|J. Thompson
|-
|AUS
|C. Moutet
|-
|FRA
|51
|A. Mannarino
|-
|FRA
|T. Griekspoor
|29
|NED
|52
|J. Lehecka
|20
|CZE
|B. Coric
|-
|CRO
|53
|C. Ugo Carabelli
|-
|ARG
|T. Etcheverry
|-
|ARG
|54
|L. Djere
|-
|SRB
|R. Collignon
|-
|BEL
|55
|S. Ofner
|-
|AUT
|C. Ruud
|12
|NOR
|56
|D. Medvedev
|13
|RUS
|B. Bonzi
|-
|FRA
|57
|M. Navone
|-
|ARG
|M. Giron
|-
|USA
|58
|R. Carballes Baena
|-
|ESP
|A. Rinderknech
|-
|FRA
|59
|A. Shevchenko
|-
|KAZ
|A. Davidovich Fokina
|18
|ESP
|60
|L. Darderi
|-
|ITA
|R. Hijikata
|32
|AUS
|61
|S. Dostanic
|-
|USA
|E. Spizzirri
|-
|USA
|62
|M. Bellucci
|-
|ITA
|J. Shang
|-
|CHN
|63
|R. Opelka
|-
|USA
|C. Alcaraz
|-
|ESP
US Open 2025: Women’s singles round one draw
Venus Williams, receiving a wild card, will return to the singles stage against No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova. Third seed Coco Gauff will meet Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who previously defeated Serena Williams in a memorable match. Defending champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka will play an opponent yet to be confirmed, while second seed Iga Swiatek opens against No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of their Wimbledon final. Other notable first-round match-ups include fourth seed Jessica Pegula against No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva, and sixth seed Madison Keys starting her campaign against an unseeded competitor, rounding out a competitive field for the opening day.
Full round one match-ups of the women’s singles event in US Open 2025:
|Match No
|Player 1
|Seed
|Country
|Player 2
|Seed
|Country
|1
|A. Sabalenka
|1
|BLR
|R. Masarova
|-
|SUI
|2
|N. Parrizas Diaz
|-
|ESP
|P. Kudermetova
|-
|RUS
|3
|E. Jacquemot
|-
|FRA
|M. Bouzkova
|-
|CZE
|4
|L. Fernandez
|31
|CAN
|Qualifier
|-
|-
|5
|E. Mertens
|19
|BEL
|A. Ahn
|-
|USA
|6
|L. Sun
|-
|NZL
|C. Osorio
|-
|COL
|7
|C. Bucsa
|-
|ESP
|Qualifier