US Open 2025 draw: Full list of R1 match-ups of men's and women's singles

US Open 2025 draw: Full list of R1 match-ups of men's and women's singles

Top seed Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against Czech qualifier V. Kopriva, while Australian Alex Popyrin faces Finland's E. Ruusuvuori in a battle of aggressive baseliners

US Open 2025

US Open 2025 draw

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 US Open promises a spectacular start as Flushing Meadows prepares to host the world’s top tennis stars in the main draw starting August 24. Defending champions, rising stars, and veteran legends are all set to compete in what could be a tournament full of early surprises. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face tough American opponents right from the start, while tennis icon Venus Williams makes a remarkable return at age 45. With potential blockbuster match-ups already evident, the opening round is shaping up to be an exciting showcase of power, precision, and drama, setting the stage for two weeks of intense Grand Slam tennis. But what do the exact round one match-ups of both the men’s and women’s singles events look like? Take a look. 
 

US Open 2025: Men’s singles round one draw

Top seed Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against Czech qualifier V. Kopriva, while Australian Alex Popyrin faces Finland’s E. Ruusuvuori in a battle of aggressive baseliners. France’s V. Royer will take on China’s Y. Bu, and Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics is set to play a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz begins his title defence against the towering Reilly Opelka, and seventh seed Novak Djokovic faces 19-year-old left-hander Learner Tien. American Taylor Fritz and other top seeds such as Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur are also in action, with several marquee matches likely to produce early-round drama.
 
Full round one match-ups of the men’s singles event in US Open 2025:
 
Match No Player 1 Seed Country Player 2 Seed Country
1 J. Sinner 1 ITA V. Kopriva - CZE
2 A. Popyrin - AUS E. Ruusuvuori - FIN
3 V. Royer - FRA Y. Bu - CHN
4 M. Fucsovics - HUN D. Shapovalov 27 CAN
5 A. Bublik 23 KAZ M. Cilic - CRO
6 L. Sonego - ITA T. Schoolkate - AUS
7 N. Borges - POR B. Holt - USA
8 E. Moller - DEN T. Paul 14 USA
9 L. Musetti 10 ITA G. Mpetshi Perricard - FRA
10 Q. Halys - FRA D. Goffin - BEL
11 J. Brooksby - USA A. Vukic - AUS
12 F. Cobolli - ITA - 24 Qualifier/Lucky Loser
13 G. Diallo 31 CAN D. Dzumhur - BIH
14 J. Munar - ESP - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
15 Z. Bergs - BEL C. Tseng - TPE
16 J. Draper 5 GBR - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
17 A. Zverev 3 GER A. Tabilo - CHI
18 R. Bautista Agut - ESP J. Fearnley - GBR
19 G. Monfils - FRA R. Safiullin - RUS
20 F. Auger-Aliassime 25 CAN - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
21 U. Humbert 22 FRA A. Walton - AUS
22 A. Kovacevic - USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
23 T. Boyer - USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
24 A. Rublev 15 RUS - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
25 K. Khachanov 9 RUS N. Basavareddy - USA
26 H. Dellien - BOL K. Majchrzak - POL
27 P. Martinez - ESP - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
28 M. Arnaldi - ITA F. Cerundolo 19 ARG
29 S. Tsitsipas 26 GRE A. Muller - FRA
30 D. Altmaier - GER H. Medjedovic - SRB
31 H. Gaston - FRA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
32 C. O’Connell - AUS A. de Minaur 8 AUS
33 N. Djokovic 7 SRB L. Tien - USA
34 C. Norrie - GBR S. Korda - USA
35 F. Comesana - ARG A. Michelsen - USA
36 F. Tiafoe 17 USA Y. Nishioka - JPN
37 D. Blanch - USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
38 M. McDonald - USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
39 B. van de Zandschulp - NED H. Rune 11 DEN
40 J. Mensik 16 CZE N. Jarry - CHI
41 F. Marozsan - HUN - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
42 J. Fonseca - BRA M. Kecmanovic - SRB
43 L. Nardi - ITA T. Machac 21 CZE
44 B. Nakashima 30 USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
45 E. Quinn - USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
46 S. Baez - ARG - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
47 E. Nava - USA T. Fritz 4 USA
48 B. Shelton 6 USA - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
49 P. Carreno Busta - ESP - Qualifier/Lucky Loser  
50 J. Thompson - AUS C. Moutet - FRA
51 A. Mannarino - FRA T. Griekspoor 29 NED
52 J. Lehecka 20 CZE B. Coric - CRO
53 C. Ugo Carabelli - ARG T. Etcheverry - ARG
54 L. Djere - SRB R. Collignon - BEL
55 S. Ofner - AUT C. Ruud 12 NOR
56 D. Medvedev 13 RUS B. Bonzi - FRA
57 M. Navone - ARG M. Giron - USA
58 R. Carballes Baena - ESP A. Rinderknech - FRA
59 A. Shevchenko - KAZ A. Davidovich Fokina 18 ESP
60 L. Darderi - ITA R. Hijikata 32 AUS
61 S. Dostanic - USA E. Spizzirri - USA
62 M. Bellucci - ITA J. Shang - CHN
63 R. Opelka - USA C. Alcaraz - ESP

US Open 2025: Women’s singles round one draw

Venus Williams, receiving a wild card, will return to the singles stage against No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova. Third seed Coco Gauff will meet Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who previously defeated Serena Williams in a memorable match. Defending champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka will play an opponent yet to be confirmed, while second seed Iga Swiatek opens against No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of their Wimbledon final. Other notable first-round match-ups include fourth seed Jessica Pegula against No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva, and sixth seed Madison Keys starting her campaign against an unseeded competitor, rounding out a competitive field for the opening day.
 
Full round one match-ups of the women’s singles event in US Open 2025: 
Match No Player 1 Seed Country Player 2 Seed Country
1 A. Sabalenka 1 BLR R. Masarova - SUI
2 N. Parrizas Diaz - ESP P. Kudermetova - RUS
3 E. Jacquemot - FRA M. Bouzkova - CZE
4 L. Fernandez 31 CAN Qualifier - -
5 E. Mertens 19 BEL A. Ahn - USA
6 L. Sun - NZL C. Osorio - COL
7 C. Bucsa - ESP Qualifier

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

