US Open: India's Bopanna and partner Ebden reach men's doubles semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before downing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow to move to the US Open men's doubles semifinals, their second straight last-four appearance in Grand Slams this year.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair beat the American combo 7-6 (10) 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the hard court major.

Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The 43-year-old Indian now has the opportunity to secure a place in a Grand Slam men's doubles final for the second time in his career.

Interestingly, it was in the US Open only when Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010.

Up against the sixth seeds is now the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who beat American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in the other quarterfinal.

Also Read Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals Old guns blazing: Bopanna-Ebden enter last 8 of Wimbledon Men's Doubles US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden make winning start in Men's Doubles Court grants Bajrang Punia exemption from appearance in defamation case US Open: Djokovic storms to record-breaking 47th Grand Slam semifinal IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime Couldn't have asked for a better Indian chess team for Asian Games: Anand We will return with best medal count from Asian Games: Anurag Thakur

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles contention with a second round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.