Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Veteran ace Gael Monfils reaches his 35th ATP final in Auckland aged 38

Veteran ace Gael Monfils reaches his 35th ATP final in Auckland aged 38

Karlovic also reached the final at Den Bosch in 2017 aged 38 years, 110 days while Roger Federer (Basel in 2019 aged 38 years and 80 days).

red Tennis Court

red Tennis Court | Source: Wikimedia Commons

AP Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gael Monfils has become the second oldest player in more than 30 years to reach the final of an ATP Tour event after beating American Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the semifinals at Auckland on Friday aged 38 years, 131 days.

Ivo Karlovic is the oldest, having won through to final in Pune, India in 2019 at the age of 39 years, 311 days. Monfils edges Stan Wawrinka who was aged 38 years and 124 days when he reached the final at Umag, Croatia in 2023.  ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025: Kyrgios eyes Grand Slam return after 2 years away

 

Karlovic also reached the final at Den Bosch in 2017 aged 38 years, 110 days while Roger Federer (Basel in 2019 aged 38 years and 80 days) and Rafael Nadal (the 2024 Swedish Open at 38 years and 48 days) also are in the top five.

Frenchman Monfils has been breaking records steadily in his winning run at Auckland. When he beat Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the quarterfinals, he became the oldest player in the professional era to reach the last eight in Auckland.

He became the oldest-ever semifinalist in Auckland when he beat Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-3, 6-1 to reach his 73rd ATP Tour semifinal. Only Novak Djokovic has played more.

Also Read

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning his fourth round match against Brandon Nakashima of the US (Photo: Reuters)

Australian Open 2025: Kyrgios eyes Grand Slam return after 2 years away

Australian Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 schedule, draw and key stats you need to know

Nick Kyrgios, 23

Injury clouds Kyrgios' comeback to Grand Slam stage at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic opens up about 'trauma' tied to Australia deportation

Naomi Osaka

Osaka suffers injury scare ahead of Grand Slam return at Australian Open

Saturday's final will be his 35th at tour level.

The 19-year-old Basavareddy also has been making waves in Auckland. He is the youngest American since Reilly Opelka to reach an ATP Tour level semifinal on hard courts. Opelka did so aged 18 in Atlanta in 2016.

The Stanford University alumnus turned pro in December after a stand-out 2024 season on the ATP Challenger Tour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI)

Our aim is to be part of the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games: KKFI prez

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

What is the 10-men invitational javelin event AFI wants to host in 2025?

Lakshya Sen, Lakshya

Lakshya's struggles lead to exit, Prannoy's game halted by roof leak

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan to join European T20 Premier League as co-owner

Coco Gauff French Open 2022

Coco Gauff beat Iga Swiatek in straight sets to secure United Cup for USA

Topics : Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon