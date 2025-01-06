Business Standard

Coco Gauff beat Iga Swiatek in straight sets to secure United Cup for USA

The 20-year-old American won all five of her singles matches at the United Cup in straight sets, in an ideal build-up for the Australian Open starting Jan. 12

Coco Gauff. Photo: @CocoGauff

AP Sydney
Coco Gauff overcame second-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the opening singles of the United Cup mixed teams tennis event and the United States went on to win the final by beating Poland 2-0 on Sunday.

Taylor Fritz beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) at the Ken Rosewall Arena as the Americans secured their second United Cup title in three years.

It's great to win a team event, the only team event I've ever won, so I'm super excited, the third-ranked Gauff said.

The 20-year-old American won all five of her singles matches at the United Cup in straight sets, in an ideal build-up for the Australian Open starting Jan. 12.

 

It was also the second straight win for Gauff over Swiatek after victory on her way to winning the WTA Finals event in Riyadh in November.

I have the belief that I'm one of the best players in the world and when I play good tennis I'm hard to beat, Gauff said after her latest triumph.

Poland was runner-up for the second straight year after losing the previous edition to Germany.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

