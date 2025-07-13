Wimbledon 2025 Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner vs Alcaraz finale starts at 8:30 PM IST today
Sinner vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: While Sinner is aiming for his maiden title this year, Alcaraz is going for a historic hattrick of titles at Centre Court today.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2025 tonight at the SW19, Centre Court. The highly anticipated clash features two of the sport’s brightest stars, with the Italian star aiming to halt Alcaraz’s bid for a historic Wimbledon hat-trick.
Sinner, aged 23, has been in sensational form throughout the tournament. He has dropped just two sets on his way to the final and made a statement with a straight-sets victory over seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. With the Australian Open title already in his pocket this year, Sinner now looks to add a second Grand Slam crown to his 2025 resume.
On the other side of the net stands 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked World No. 2. The Spaniard, who also won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, battled past American fifth seed Taylor Fritz in a hard-fought semi-final. Alcaraz is chasing his sixth career Grand Slam title and aiming to become one of only a few men to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era, a feat previously achieved by legends like Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.
With both players at the peak of their powers and a major title on the line, fans can expect a gripping contest as Sinner and Alcaraz renew their rivalry on the grass courts of Centre Court. A win for Sinner would solidify his dominance in 2025, while Alcaraz is on the cusp of etching his name even deeper into Wimbledon history.
8:08 PM
Sinner vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: French Open recap today?
The French Open 2025 final was a thrilling final between the two finalists today which saw Alcaraz rise from the death and clinch the title after being two sets down. Will we get to see such a match again in the hot London weather? Only time will tell.
7:52 PM
Sinner vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner seeking maiden title!
Jannik Sinner is looking for his maiden title on the day after reaching his first Wimbledon finalon the day.
7:38 PM
Sinner vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alcaraz looking for historic hattrick!
Carlos Alcaraz will play his 3rd consecutive Wimbledon final and is on the verge of recording a hattrick of titles. But in his way is the dominant Jannik Sinner who has been near to perfect in this tournament.
7:29 PM
Sinner vs Alcaraz LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action-packed thriller awaits at Centre Court!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2025 between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Centre Court. Two of the modern greats set to battle it out again for supremacy. First it was Clay, now it is grass. Only one champion will emerge tonight. Action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.
