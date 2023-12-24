Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday, suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s newly elected governing council. The suspension was attributed to the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20) National Championships by the newly elected President of WFI, Sanjay Singh

According to PTI, sources from the Ministry indicated that the decision to hold the championships was not only taken hastily by the WFI, but the choice of venue in Nandini Nagar, Gonda – the stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh – also seemed to have irked the ministry.



What does the WFI constitution say?





What would happen to the ban by UWW? Another reason for the suspension of the newly elected body was the absence of the Secretary-General of WFI, Prem Chand Lochab, in the meeting where the new competitions were announced. Lochab, along with Devender Kadian, who was elected as the senior vice-president, are both considered part of an anti-Brijbhushan faction. WFI constitution mainatains that presence of Secretary-General is necessary to convene any meeting and announce any competition.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body of the sport, has yet to lift the ban on the WFI, despite the primary reason for the ban being the need for free and fair elections, which have taken place. The UWW has stated that they are looking to establish conditions to address concerns about safeguarding women wrestlers.

The ban is likely to be prolonged, as the UWW had stated that before lifting the suspension, they needed to receive official information from the national federation and confirmation from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Ministry of Sports. Now, with the ministry having already suspended the WFI, the ban from UWW will continue.



What did protesting wrestlers do after announcement of the WFI election result?

Earlier, just after the announcement of the WFI election results, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik quit wrestling in an emotional press conference, while Tokyo Olympic Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and returned his Padma Shri award in protest against the recent elections.

Various wrestlers, led by Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh Phogat, a World Championship medalist, protested against then-chief of WFI Brijbhushan , alleging that he had mentally and sexually harassed female wrestlers multiple times. Following this, Brijbhushan had to resign, and no member of his family was allowed to contest in the WFI elections.

What does the National Sports Code say about suspension?

According to the National Sports Code, the Ministry of Sports could suspend the recognition of any of the existing Natioan SportsFederationss (NSFs) on the following grounds:

(i) Suspension by the concerned International or Asian Federation on any

grounds whatsoever.

(ii) Suspension by the IOA.

(iii) Legal action taken against an NSF by the concerned Registrar of Societies

or other legal authority.

(iv) Failure to hold elections as prescribed in the Constitution of the NSF or

in accordance with the government guidelines or gross irregularities in

election procedures.

(v) Failure to submit annual audited accounts, as prescribed.

(vi) Misuse, or unauthorised diversion, of Government assistance.

(vii) Failure to provide accurate information to the Department as and when

called for.

(viii) Failure to abide by the conditions upon which recognition has been

granted.

(ix) Non-compliance with the conditionalities laid down by the

Government.

(x) On a report from the concerned Registrar of Societies alleging gross

irregularities in the internal functioning of NSF.

(xi) In the public interest, in the event of any other serious irregularities

being detected.

(xii) Non-renewal of annual recognition due to default on the part of the NSF