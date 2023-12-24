Sensex (    %)
                        
In NEP, arrangements being made to study sports as formal subject: Pradhan

"In the last 9 and half years, Fit India, and Khelo India were introduced and Yoga was taken to the international level. Making a person physically strong is an important thing," Pradhan said

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan further said that to implement NEP and what work will have to be done regarding it, its details have been planned in this 3-day convention.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that in the National Education Policy (NEP), arrangements are being made to study sports as a formal subject and the same was discussed in the 3 day National Sports Educator's Conference.
"In the last 9 and half years, under the leadership of PM Modi, Fit India, and Khelo India were introduced and Yoga was taken to the international level. Making a person physically strong is an important thing. Today I am very happy. The university was built in Odisha under the leadership of Ravi Shankar, in its host ship, a national-level sports organization organized a 3-day National Sports Educator's Conference. In the National Education Policy, arrangements are being made to study sports as a formal subject," Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI.
He further said that to implement NEP and what work will have to be done regarding it, its details have been planned in this 3-day convention.
Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur visited Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru on Saturday, where he praised the Government's 'Khelo India' initiative and said that it has become a "big success."
During his visit at the SAI facility, Thakur also interacted with the trainees, coaches and other support staff.
"India's got a good talent but the only issue is we should have more competitions as well as the state and national competitions are concerned. For that, the Federation has to play an important role and state governments also have to play a crucial role. We are providing facilities like Khelo India tournaments, we are investing in youth games. Khelo India has become a big success, and it is the idea of Prime Minister Modi. It created a platform for talented players to come and perform and that is how they grow up the ladder," Anurag said.
He added that SAI in Bengaluru has become a hub for the athletes to train and rehab. He added that SAI in Bengaluru has developed in the last few years.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon