PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Bengaluru at 8 PM IST; Gujarat vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE: The first encounter of the evening sees the mighty Patna Pirates square off against the Bengaluru Bulls, two sides rich in legacy but struggling for form.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 action rolls on with Match 17 featuring a high-stakes double-header. Tonight’s lineup brings together four former champions, all eager to break early-season slumps and gain momentum. From power-packed raids to crunch-time tackles, expect drama, intensity, and redemption!
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Patna Pirates, the only team to win three consecutive PKL titles (seasons 3 to 5), are still hunting for their first points this season. After back-to-back losses to UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, the pressure is on Maninder Singh and his squad to deliver.
On the other side, Bengaluru Bulls are also desperate to open their account. The Season 6 champions have faltered in their opening two games, including a narrow tie-break loss to Puneri Paltan and a 34-41 defeat to Dabang Delhi. Time is ticking for the Bulls to roar back into form.
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Sombir, Ankit
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya
Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
The second showdown of the night features two squads eyeing a much-needed turnaround. Gujarat Giants have had their share of early stumbles, but with a balanced mix of youth and experience, they’ll back themselves to come good tonight.
Their opponents, the Tamil Thalaivas, come into this match seeking consistency and confidence. With a solid unit led by promising talents, the Thalaivas know they must tighten up in both departments to stay competitive in the playoff race.
This match also carries a layer of friendly rivalry — especially with players like Himanshu Singh facing off against his former teammates. Expect tension, passion, and high-octane kabaddi as both sides look to climb the table.
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Shubham Kumar, Nitin Panwar, Himanshu, Parteek Dahiya, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Himanshu Singh
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav
PKL 2025 September 6 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 5 matches in India.
PKL 2025 September 6 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 6 matches from Vizag here
7:42 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Later in the night!
The second clash of the evening brings together two teams eager to bounce back and find their rhythm. Gujarat Giants, despite a shaky start, have a well-rounded squad blending youth with experience and will be optimistic about turning things around tonight.
Facing them are the Tamil Thalaivas, a team in search of consistency and confidence. With a promising core of young talent, the Thalaivas know that tightening up both their attack and defense is key to staying in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Adding spice to the contest is a touch of familiar rivalry — with players like Himanshu Singh going up against former teammates, expect emotions to run high. This matchup promises intensity, passion, and plenty of action as both sides aim to climb the standings.
7:39 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First match of the night!
The evening kicks off with a high-stakes clash between two PKL heavyweights, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls, both eager to turn their seasons around.
The Pirates, famed for their historic three-title streak in Seasons 3 to 5, are yet to find their footing this year. Consecutive defeats to UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers have left Maninder Singh and his side under mounting pressure to secure their first win.
Meanwhile, the Bulls, champions of Season 6, are also chasing their first points of the campaign. Their season started with a heartbreaking loss in a tie-breaker to Puneri Paltan, followed by a 34-41 setback against Dabang Delhi. With momentum slipping away, the Bulls are in urgent need of a resurgence.
7:32 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Vizag ready for another double header!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 matches tonight in Vizag. Four teams ready to battle it out for all points tonight as Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas feature in the clashes tonight. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 7:29 PM IST