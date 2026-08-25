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Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / China's data centres to consume more power than South Korea by 2030

China's data centres to consume more power than South Korea by 2030

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence workloads will see data centres use 774 terawatt-hours of electricity by 2030, around 6 per cent of China's total projected consumption, according to a report

data centre

The AI boom highlights the challenge for China and other countries in ramping up electricity generation to meet the surging demand | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

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By Kai Wilson
 
China’s data centres will quadruple their electricity consumption by the end of the decade, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd., by which point they will use more power than South Korea does now.
 
Rapid growth in artificial intelligence workloads will see data centres use 774 terawatt-hours of electricity by 2030, around 6 per cent of China’s total projected consumption, WoodMac said in a report released on Tuesday. The proportion would rise to 17 per cent by 2060, it said.
 
The AI boom highlights the challenge for China and other countries in ramping up electricity generation to meet the surging demand. In the US, a backlash against the rapid buildout of data centres, which also consume a lot of water, is becoming an election issue and a factor in Wall Street stock recommendations.
 
 
While data centres have tended to cluster around major cities and technology hubs, China’s AI expansion is now shifting to a “compute follows power” model, WoodMac said. Sparsely populated regions in the western part of the country offer abundant land and growing renewable generation capacity, creating opportunities to locate close to power sources, it said.
 
“As AI drives sustained growth in computing demand, access to reliable, cost-competitive and lower-carbon electricity will play a growing role in determining where and how new data-centre capacity is developed,” Wanting Zhao, a Woodmac analyst for Asia Pacific power and renewables, said in the report.
 

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:41 PM IST