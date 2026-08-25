Paytm zooms 81% from March low; hits highest level since December 2021

One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price movement

Share price of One 97 Communications (Paytm) moved higher by 6 per cent to ₹1,713.60, hitting an over four-year high on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals. The fintech company's stock price quoted at its highest level since December 1, 2021, when it touched ₹1,724. It hit a record high of ₹1,961.05 on November 18, 2021.

Pioneer of the mobile payments, QR and Soundbox revolution in India, Paytm is India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company.

In the past month, the stock price of Paytm outperformed the market by surging 39 per cent from a level of ₹1,236.20 on July 24, 2026. It bounced back 81 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹947.10 touched on March 30, 2026.

Why has Paytm outperformed the market?

According to reports, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has set a target of generating $1 billion in free cash flow over the next 3-4 years, underscoring a stronger focus on profitability and capital discipline. He also expects fintechs' share of the lending market to more than double as credit demand expands, with Paytm focusing on businesses that offer clear returns and scalable lending opportunities.

Meanwhile, India is among the world's largest and most advanced fintech ecosystems, ranking in the top three globally. The Indian fintech market size measured by revenue is $51 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $109 billion by 2031 at a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The digital payments market is projected to expand roughly three-fold by FY30 to $10.2 trillion. UPI is expected to remain central to this growth, accounting for close to 90 per cent of transaction volume and on track to reach 1 billion transactions per day by FY28, supported by rising merchant acceptance, deeper usage beyond metropolitan centres, credit on UPI, RuPay credit-card integration, biometric authentication, IoT-enabled payments and emerging cross-border use cases, Paytm said in its FY26 annual report, released on August 21, 2026.

Paytm said the focus for the coming periods remains on accelerating revenue growth alongside continued margin expansion, driven by four compounding engines already in motion which include accelerating expansion of merchant payments, led by market share gains and a richer, higher margin instrument mix, with merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth reaccelerating on the strength of offline merchants and an improving online merchant business.

The structural growth in the company’s high-margin financial services distribution business across both merchant and consumer lending, supported by its compounding nature, expanding lender participation, a growing device-merchant base, and AI that sharpens engagement, partner risk insights and collections.

The consumer-lifecycle monetisation across payments, credit and wealth, where AI-led product innovation is translating into market-share gains, with early tailwinds in advertising and personal loans and continued application of AI across the organisation, with revenue and contribution profit expected to grow meaningfully faster than indirect expenses, embedding operating leverage into the model and supporting further EBITDA-margin expansion. The company said it will stay asset-light and partnership-led, using its strong cash position to reinvest.

Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities remain positive on Paytm, supported by: i) sustained payments market share gains; ii) accelerating financial services monetisation led by merchant and consumer lending; iii) operating leverage running ahead of prior expectations aided by AI-driven productivity gains; and iv) a strong net cash balance supporting organic growth investments. However, currently, Paytm quotes above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹1,500 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.