Fireflies to launch new products, plans India-specific pricing: CEO
Fireflies.ai plans a broader AI product suite, India-specific pricing and local-language support as it expands from meeting notes to automating routine work
Aashish Aryan
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Fireflies.ai, known for its AI-enabled meeting notetaker, is launching over a dozen new products within the next year to reduce clerical busywork and enhance human productivity. The company aims to transition from a single-tool solution into a comprehensive productivity platform, which will be supported by an India-specific pricing strategy to expand its reach, Krish Ramineni, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fireflies, tells Business Standard’s Aashish Aryan in an interview.
Topics : artifical intelligence workplace Automation