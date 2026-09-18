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OpenAI launches legal AI platform, escalating race for law firm users

The launch of Astra for Law marks the latest push by the top AI ‌labs into the legal market, where ​technology companies are racing to ​capture business from law firms and legal departments

OpenAi

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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OpenAI on Thursday released a legal industry-focused version of its latest AI technology, ​GPT-6 Astra, that it said is designed to help law firms and legal software providers conduct research, draft advice and build custom applications for lawyers.
 
The launch of Astra for Law marks the latest push by the top AI ‌labs into the legal market, where ​technology companies are racing to ​capture business from law firms and legal departments.
 
Google last month ​expanded its Gemini Enterprise offerings for legal professionals, and Anthropic since January has released tools for lawyers using its Claude AI assistant.
 
OpenAI said its new product combines its Astra model with an index of ​US case law, statutes, regulations and other legal materials, along with ‌specialized instructions for legal analysis and writing.
 
 
The company said legal AI ​vendors including Harvey and Legora will be able to build products on Astra for Law, and the platform will include integrations with software providers such as Relativity, ‌Clio, Intapp and Thomson ​Reuters.

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Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters ‌and the Westlaw legal research database, launched an AI model last ‌month called Thomson 1.0 that is trained on its legal research ​content and built for professional work. It said the model is built on open-source technology and draws on decades ​of its own "authoritative" legal content.
 
OpenAI said "selected" law firms will gain access to its product initially through a special ‌program that includes protections for confidential client work.
 
The company said it has ‌worked with firms including Sullivan & Cromwell, Ropes & Gray, Cooley, Latham & Watkins and Wachtell Lipton on testing and developing legal AI applications. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:28 AM IST