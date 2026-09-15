Apple takes margin hit on iPhone 17 to keep India price competitive

If it had not done so, consumers would have had to pay around Rs 15,000 more for the phone rather than the new listed price of the entry-level iPhone 17 at Rs 99,000, according to vendors and retailers aware of the pricing play of the Cupertino-headquartered company. An email query to Apple Inc, however, did not elicit any response.

After all, the iPhone 17 and other non-Pro and Pro Max models account for 87 per cent of the total sales of Apple Inc in the country in terms of volumes and have been crucial to ensuring double-digit growth in sales quarter-on-quarter in India, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. More importantly, the iPhone 17, even despite its premium price, was the largest-selling single-model smartphone in the country in the first quarter of 2026, with a 4 per cent share of overall smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

The basic price of the model (before taxes and dealer margins) in the US and the world for the entry-level 256 GB offering is pegged at $899, or Rs 85,904. However, in India, Apple Inc has to fork out an additional Rs 2,500 on each phone as import duty on components used in the phone to the government. Over and above that, it also pays a margin of 10 per cent to its retailers, who account for nearly 70 per cent of its sales. And on top of it is the imposition of another 18 per cent as GST. As a result, the total impact on consumers, if everything were passed on, would have made the selling price Rs 114,752.

The gap between the price paid by consumers in India and the US is much lower than what meets the eye. In the US, the $899 price does not include state taxes, which vary from state to state (though there are some states where it is available at zero) and could go up to 10 per cent. So, on average, the gap between the India and US prices is around Rs 6,000. And in India, the company is offering Rs 5,000 as cashback for buying a new phone, which nearly neutralises the difference.

However, Apple Inc does pass on most of the cost of the top-end phones like the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, as well as the new introduction, the Duo, to consumers. The Duo's base price in the US and the world is $1,999 (buyers also have to pay additional tax depending on the state), but its selling price in India is higher at Rs 299,000.