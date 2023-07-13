This could be your chance to get your hands on the iPhone 14 if you've been considering purchasing it for some time but were confused by its price. During the upcoming Big Saving Days sale at Flipkart, it is anticipated that the phone will be available at a significant discount. The iPhone 14 is still one of the most sought-after smartphones in the nation, and if you've been wanting to buy one for some time, now is a good time to do so at a significant discount.iPhone 14 on Flipkart Sale: InsightThe iPhone actually costs Rs 79,900. On Flipkart, the phone is currently available for Rs 70,999, two days prior to the sale. And mind you, we are talking about the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage version here. However, the phone will soon be available at an even cheaper price.The Big Saving Days sale at Flipkart will begin on July 15 and last until July 19. The discounts on iPhones are one of several deals that the e-commerce website has teased ahead of the sale. iPhones are also featured in a banner being advertised on the website that states there are "top deals coming your way." Flipkart may have an exciting offer for customers this time around, considering its crazy deal on the iPhone 14 in May 2023.Flipkart offered the iPhone 14 for Rs 67,999 during the Big Saving Days sale in May, which was approximately Rs 12,000 less than the official price. As a result, the phone might cost anywhere from 60,000 to 65,000 this time. But for the time being, this is just speculation, and we won't know the final offer until the day of the sale. During the sale, it is anticipated that the other iPhone 14 variants and the iPhone 13 lineup will also be available at reduced prices.