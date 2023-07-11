London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing is set to launch Phone 2 on July 11. The launch event livestream is scheduled for 8:30 pm (IST) on the company’s website and official YouTube channel. The smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the company had announced earlier. Advance bookings for the product have already begun on the website.Nothing Phone 2: Expected specificationsThe Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display. Like the predecessor, the smartphone is expected to feature Glyph interface on the back. Powering the smartphone would be a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by fast wired charging. There is little clarity on other specifications of the device. However, it is speculated that the Nothing Phone 2 will have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The phone will run on Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0. The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary camera, which will be a Sony IMX890 sensor. The phone is expected to sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front.Nothing Phone 2: Price and availabilityAlthough the company has not announced the official price of the Nothing Phone 2, media reports suggest that the smartphone will likely cost somewhere between Rs 42,000 and Rs 45,000 for the base model. Earlier, the company had announced that the Nothing Phone 2 will be sold in two colour options, white and dark grey/black. Currently, the phone is available for pre-orders on Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000.Also Read: Nothing announces pre-order for Phone (2) ahead of launch: Details hereNothing Phone 2 launch livestream