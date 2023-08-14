Minor upgrades for Watch 9 as Apple set to revamp lineup next year: Report

Apple is planning to revamp its Watch lineup with the tenth-year anniversary special ‘Watch X’ in 2024 while minor upgrades are expected from this year’s lineup, which is scheduled for launch alongside the iPhones this September.

The 2023 models of the Apple Watch will get a minor refresh following the trend of “slow-but-steady annual upgrade cycle” of the lineup – according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Apple Watch Series 9 lineup is expected to remain the same size as the current models, at 41 and 45 mm. In terms of new features, the most noticeable would be faster processors and new colour options.

Things might change next year as Apple is set to launch its decadal anniversary special “Watch X” that is reported to get first major redesign for the product. The American tech giant is reportedly working on a thinner design for the watch along with magnetic points to attach the device to the bands. The new band attachment system would replace the existing design with bands sliding inside the body frame that might free up space for other components such as a big capacity battery. The X series is also said to have a microLED screen, which would be a major upgrade on the existing OLED screens. The long-awaited blood pressure sensor might get included in the package too.

In other news, Apple is working on its next gen M3 chips with a significant performance boost for the CPU. Reports suggest that the California-based tech giant is considering naming its headset Reality Pro.