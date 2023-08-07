Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched the POCO M6 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. Important to note, these are introductory pricing after the ICICI Bank discount of Rs 1,000. The POCO M6 Pro 5G will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting August 9.“We are thrilled to announce another disrupter from POCO - POCO M6 Pro 5G. This cutting-edge device represents a game-changer in the world of technology, offering lightning-fast 5G connectivity, seamless video streaming, lag-free online gaming, and feature-rich cameras. We are excited to introduce this revolutionary device to the market and empower our users with seamless connectivity, performance, and affordability,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India.Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphonesPOCO M6 Pro 5G: SpecificationsPowered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the POCO M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 22.5W inbox charger. The smartphone sports a 6.79-inch fullHD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate.The POCO M6 Pro 5G features a premium glass back design. It is offered in forest green and power black colours. The POCO M6 Pro 5G boasts IP53 splash and dust resistance.As for the camera, the POCO M6 Pro 5G sports a dual-camera setup – a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 2MP depth camera. The smartphone uses a 4-in-1 pixel binning technology in the main sensor to capture clearer photos, especially in low-light scenarios.Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Watch unboxing and hands-on, know specs, and moreThe smartphone boots the Android 13 operating system. POCO commits two major Android updates and three years of security updates.