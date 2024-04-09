Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts segment leading features and design. The smartphone boasts AI-powered features for imaging and is offered in Pantone validated colour options- Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price and options

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Availability and introductory offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone is now available online on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The company is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 for a limited period. Additionally customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deal. Customers who do not wish to exchange their device can avail a discount of up to Rs 2,250 on HDFC bank cards.

There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specifications