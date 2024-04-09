Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 31,999 onwards, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available for purchase at an introductory price - inclusive of all offers - starting at Rs 27,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone  boasts segment leading features and design. The smartphone boasts AI-powered features for imaging and is offered in Pantone validated colour options- Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price and options
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Availability and introductory offers
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone is now available online on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
The company is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 for a limited period. Additionally customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deal. Customers who do not wish to exchange their device can avail a discount of up to Rs 2,250 on HDFC bank cards.
There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specifications
  • Display:  6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Charging: 125W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Hello UI based on Android 14
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Motorola launches Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Moto Days: Motorola reduces Razr 40 foldable smartphones price by Rs 10,000

Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Motorola may launch Edge 50 Pro, Fusion phones in India on April 3: Details

Dell launches XPS, Alienware, Inspiron series laptops with AI capabilities

Samsung Galaxy M55, M15 goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Motorola launches Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Topics : Motorola Motorola India artifical intelligence smartphones Technology gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon