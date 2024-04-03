Motorola launches Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola on April 3 launched the Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India. Billed as a smartphone with focus on technology and aesthetics, the smartphone boasts segment leading features and design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, and boasts AI imaging features. It is offered in Pantone validated Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl colours. Below are the details:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price and options

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Availability and introductory offers

The Moonlight Pearl colour variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in limited sale on April 8, 7 pm onwards, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty colour variants will be available for purchase starting April 9 on the company’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, Motorola is offering a limited period introductory discount of Rs 2,000. In addition, customers can avail bank discounts of Rs 2,250 on HDFC bank cards. For non-HDFC bank customers, Motorola is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Introductory pricing

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specifications