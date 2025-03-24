Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches AI-enhanced Galaxy A26 smartphone in India: Price, specs

Samsung launches AI-enhanced Galaxy A26 smartphone in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 24,999 onwards, the Galaxy A26 5G offers several Galaxy AI features such as object eraser, AI select, and more

samsung Galaxy A26 5G

samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched in India a new smartphone in the Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A26 5G. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 and offers several artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, including object eraser and AI select. Starting at Rs 24,999, the Galaxy A26 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in the country.
 
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • 8GBRAM +  256GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • Colours: Awesome Peach, Awesome Mint, Awesome White, and Awesome Black
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Availability and offers
 
The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G smartphone is available in India at Samsung’s official website, select e-commerce platforms, and at Samsung’s exclusive stores and select retail stores.
 
 
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 from select bank cards, including HDFC and SBI. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months. Additionally, the company is offering one-year screen protection with Samsung Care Plus at a discounted price of Rs 999.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung to extend rollout of One UI 7 to more devices: Check eligibility

Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy wearables, including Ring: Know details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy Book 5 series now available in India: Details

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Details
 
The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB with microSD.
 
For imaging, the Galaxy A26 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with optical Image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. At the front,  there is a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.
 
On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G comes with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box, offering AI-powered features such as Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search, and several Galaxy AI features. This includes Object Eraser in Gallery that lets users eliminate unwanted objects from an image. There is also the new AI Select feature that lets users extract on-screen information with a tap. Additionally, the My Filters feature lets users create custom image filters.
 
Samsung is offering six generations of OS updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A26 5G.
 
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution,  120HZ refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1380 (Octa-core)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256 GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • Protection: IP67, Gorilla Glass Victus+
 

More From This Section

HMD Barbie Phone

HMD launches Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India: Price and specs

Vivo Y19e

Vivo Y19e budget smartphone with 5500 mAh battery launched: Price and specs

OPPO F29 and F29 Pro

OPPO launches durability focused F29 series smartphones: Check price, specs

Pixel 9a in Iris colour

Google launches Pixel 9a at Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features, more

Realme P3 Ultra and P3 5G smartphones

Realme launches P3 Ultra smartphone, P3 5G tags along: Check price, specs

Topics : 5G Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeShri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon