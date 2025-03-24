Monday, March 24, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Tab S10 FE is likely to be powered by Exynos 1580

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge (smartphone) and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (tablet). Both models have reportedly surfaced on Geekbench (a cross-platform benchmarking tool) ahead of their expected launch next month. As per a report by the GSMArena, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite , and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect
 
According to a report from the South Korean outlet Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with sales expected to commence in May.
 
 
Showcased at MWC 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a sleek flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. Its redesigned rear camera module will set it apart from other S25 models, with dual sensors arranged on a raised vertical section. Reportedly, the device will be slimmer than the standard Galaxy S25, measuring around 5.84mm in thickness, and also lighter, likely due to adjustments in battery capacity and camera setup.
 
The S25 Edge is expected to sport a larger display than the base Galaxy S25, possibly nearing the 6.7-inch screen size of the S25 Plus. However, it may come with a smaller 3,786mAh battery. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Also Read

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung smart glasses may launch alongside Moohan XR headset later in 2025

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung to extend rollout of One UI 7 to more devices: Check eligibility

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy Book 5 series now available in India: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung may include FE model in 2025's foldable smartphone lineup: Details

 
In terms of cameras, the device is rumored to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the lineup, it might include a 12MP ultra-wide lens while omitting a dedicated telephoto sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: What to expect
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2304 x 1440. However, details about the type of display panel remain unclear. The tablet is likely to launch with One UI 7 and maintain an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also anticipated to have a metal body and support S Pen functionality.
 
The device is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, along with expandable storage via a microSD card slot.
 
For photography, the tablet may include a single 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It is expected to house an 8000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The starting price is speculated to be around 579 euros (approximately Rs 54,750).

More From This Section

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T Mini may rival iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a in compact phone segment

Apple Watch Series 10 in Aluminum finish (46mm: Jet Black)

Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Project Astra

Project Astra: Soon, Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic adds web search to Claude chatbot for real-time answers: Details

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you share 'motion photos' captured on Android phone

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung Galaxy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon