Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy Book 5 series now available in India: Details

Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy Book 5 series now available in India: Details

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series models are now available for purchase on Samsung's official website, Samsung India Smart Cafes, select retail stores and online platforms

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung's new artificial intelligence-powered Galaxy Book 5 series devices are now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 1,14,990, the new line-up includes Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360. Samsung has also announced introductory offers including bank cashback on the purchase of the Galaxy Book 5 series devices.
 
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series: Price
  • Galaxy Book5 Pro: Rs 1,49,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: Rs 1,63,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book5 360: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series: Availability and offers
 
All three Galaxy Book 5 series models are now available for purchase on Samsung's official website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, and select Samsung authorised retail stores and other online portals.
 
 
As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the Galaxy Book 5 series can avail a cashback of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 with Galaxy Book 5 series. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 24 months.

Galaxy Book 5 series: Details
 
The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), incorporating a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 47 TOPS (Tera operations per second) for AI-driven tasks. This not only enables Copilot Plus PC platform exclusive AI features but also brings support for select Galaxy AI features such as Photo Remaster and AI Select. According to Samsung, Photo Remaster enhances image sharpness and clarity using AI, while AI Select enables instant search and extraction of information with a single click.
The Galaxy Book 5 Pro models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 3K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology that the company said optimises visuals based on ambient lighting conditions. The laptops also come with a quad-speaker system and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.
 
Additional features include seamless multi-device connectivity through Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen functionality.
 
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 14-inch AMOLED, 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5
  • Graphics: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 63.1Wh
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: Specifications
  • Display: 16-inch AMOLED, 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5
  • Graphics: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 76.1Wh
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360: Specifications
  • Display: 15-inch AMOLED, FHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5
  • Graphics: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 68.1Wh
  • Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

