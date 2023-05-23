Both the smartphones will be available for purchase online on Amazon India and Xiaomi web portal. These will also be available on Mi Home and select outlets.

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available for purchase today (May 23) at 12 pm. The entry-level smartphones, Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+, were launched last week in the country. The Redmi A2+ is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 8,499, and the Redmi A2 in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 5,999, 2GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 6,499 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 7,499.