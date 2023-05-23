close

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available online on Amazon India and Xiaomi web portal at 12 pm

BS Web Team New Delhi
Redmi A2

Redmi A2

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available for purchase today (May 23) at 12 pm. The entry-level smartphones, Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+, were launched last week in the country. The Redmi A2+ is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 8,499, and the Redmi A2 in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 5,999, 2GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 6,499 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 7,499. 
Both the smartphones will be available for purchase online on Amazon India and Xiaomi web portal. These will also be available on Mi Home and select outlets.

Both the smartphones will be available in sea green, aqua blue, and black colours. 
Redmi A2 series: Specifications

The Redmi A2 and A2+ are powered by MediaTek Helio G36 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM. The smartphones support virtual RAM features (up to 3GB). Both the smartphones sport 6.52-inch HD+ display of 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by a 5000mAh battery, and come with a 10W charger. Both Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ feature an 8MP dual-camera system on the rear. The Redmi A2+ smartphone has a fingerprint sensor.
Redmi A2 series: Launch offers

As for the launch offers, ICICI bank card holders can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices.
First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

