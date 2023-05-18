Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

Phone maker HMD Global on Thursday launched the Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 in India at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199, respectively. These phones boast an in-built UPI 123PAY functionality, which would enable users to perform digital transactions.

“We are excited to launch the market-leading feature phones, Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 4G, more relevant than ever with the introduction of UPI feature. Through the introduction of UPI features in our feature phones, we aim to empower feature phone users with the ability to perform secure, convenient digital transactions with ease and move ahead with the times. By bringing UPI to our beloved feature phones, Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G, we strive to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all,” said Ravi Kunwar, vice-president-India, HMD Global.

The phones come with IPS display technology for better viewing angles and colour reproduction. Powered by a 1,000 mAh battery, the Nokia 105 is said to have an extended standby time. The Nokia 106 4G, on the other hand, is powered by a 1,450 mAh battery. Both phones offer a wireless FM radio. In addition, the Nokia 106 4G comes with an in-built MP3 player.

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G will be available for purchase in India starting May 18. The Nokia 105 will be available in charcoal, cyan, and red colour whereas the Nokia 106 4G would be available in charcoal and blue colour.