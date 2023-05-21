Samsung Galaxy A14 4G may come to India Soon; Here is what to expect



An official announcement for the launch in India is still awaited. Recent reports have tipped the launch date in India as well as the phone's expected price and storage options. Samsung's Galaxy A14 4G could soon be launched in India, reported NDTV. If launched, the Galaxy A14 4G would become Samsung's latest addition to its pocket-friendly Galaxy A series.



According to reports, the Galaxy A14 4G could be launched as soon as next week in India by Samsung. The Galaxy A series smartphone has already been launched in Malaysia earlier this year, and hence, the features are already known. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.



The base model of the phone is expected to be priced at Rs. 13,999, whereas the 128GB storage variant may cost up to Rs. 14,999. The phone is likely to come with two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launched in Malaysia has a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Similar features are expected in models to be launched in India. Apart from these, there are no details available on the Galaxy A14 4G specifications and features for the India launch.



The Galaxy A14 4G boasts a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Samsung handset has One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box based on Android 13 as software support. The phone will come with a battery capacity of a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.