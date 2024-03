As many as 95 per cent of Indian chief information officers (CIO) consider artificial intelligence (AI) to be important to their companies, says a new survey. As many as 28 per cent of them are investing in generative AI (GenAI), which can create text, images and video in seconds in response to prompts.Indian CIOs will use the technology to improve customer experience and achieve business results, said the survey conducted by personal computer maker Lenovo among 900 such executives in the Asia Pacific region.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com