Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AI inside: Tech simplifies and automates routine work for IT firms

AI can be used in a variety of functions: From HR management to sales and coding. Senior executives say companies must continuously train employees in the technology and keep them skilled

AI inside: Tech simplifies and automates routine work for IT firms
Premium

Considering Indian IT companies are deploying AI and generative AI (GenAI) for hundreds and thousands of global enterprises, how they do it for themselves is of significance

Shivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
When Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer of Microsoft, visited India early this year he spoke about how the country’s information technology (IT) companies were driving artificial intelligence (AI) and customising it for their use.

Nadella said Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree were among companies that had been the first movers in adopting Copilot, Microsoft's AI-based conversational chat interface, for customers and themselves.

Considering Indian IT companies are deploying AI and generative AI (GenAI) for hundreds and thousands of global enterprises, how they do it for themselves is of significance.

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO) of Infosys, said his company is leveraging
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Tech sector IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon