Aiming for 15% revenue share out of Asia in next few years: SailPoint CEO

US-based company SailPoint Technologies uses AI to track user behaviour patterns and identify abnormal user behaviour in terms of accessing organisational data

Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint
Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

US-based identity security company SailPoint Technologies expects the Asia-Pacific region to drive growth as the firm looks to expand out of the US.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint, said that the company was targeting 15 per cent of its revenues to come from Asia, including India.

“Our distribution in the last few years has still been about 70 to 75 per cent in the US, Canada, Mexico, and then 25 per cent in the rest of the world. We want to make it to a 40 per cent - 60 per cent share, in

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

