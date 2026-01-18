Algo rhythm: Artificial intelligence is investment priority in 2026

Almost 90 per cent of business leaders in India plan to increase investments in artificial intelligence (AI) this year, but 27 per cent of them say a shortage of skilled talent is limiting their ability to realise value from the technology, according to Accenture’s “Pulse of Change Survey 2026”. The consulting and information technology services company took inputs from 3,650 C-suite leaders and 3,350 other executives across 20 industries for the survey conducted between November and December 2025.