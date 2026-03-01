Algo Rhythm: Indian technology industry's 'Yin and a Yang' moment

India’s technology companies generate about $300 billion in annual revenues and employ 5.8 million people, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group. The industry contributes 7.3 per cent to India’s gross domestic product and generates over $200 billion in exports. India-headquartered information technology services firms are among the largest and most respected globally and make up 15-17 per cent of the global IT consulting and services market. “The achievement reflects three decades of disciplined execution, global trust-building, talent creation and infrastructure investment,” says the report. “However, like every story, the tale of India Tech Inc’s growth also has a Yin and a Yang,” it says.