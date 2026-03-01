Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Algo Rhythm: Indian technology industry's 'Yin and a Yang' moment

Algo Rhythm: Indian technology industry's 'Yin and a Yang' moment

Country's tech industry generates $300 bn annual revenue

Boston Consulting Group flags India Tech’s $300 billion scale as a global strength, but warns innovation gaps could shape its next phase.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:39 PM IST
India’s technology companies generate about $300 billion in annual revenues and employ 5.8 million people, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group. The industry contributes 7.3 per cent to India’s gross domestic product and generates over $200 billion in exports. India-headquartered information technology services firms are among the largest and most respected globally and make up 15-17 per cent of the global IT consulting and services market. “The achievement reflects three decades of disciplined execution, global trust-building, talent creation and infrastructure investment,” says the report. “However, like every story, the tale of India Tech Inc’s growth also has a Yin and a Yang,” it says.
 
National strengths
  • It clocks $200 bn in annual exports, accounting for 45% of the country's total services exports
  • Sector employs 5.8 mn people directly and 10-12 mn indirectly
  • Indian-headquartered firms comprise 15–17% of global IT consulting, services market
 
What’s lacking
  • Few investors in India fund 10–15 year ‘commercialisation cycles’ needed for scientific innovation
  • Advanced AI skills, product-led engineering and advanced R&D uneven
  • Brain drain reduces technical depth; top talent migrates to global hubs
  • Complex taxation and gaps in IP protection laws raising compliance cost
  • Access to high-quality digital infrastructure concentrated in Tier-I hubs
India and the world
  • 0.7% of India’s GDP is spent on R&D
  • 3-4% GDP spending on R&D in ‘innovation economies’
  • 30,000 tech firms and startups in India
  • 280,000+ companies worldwide, including 8,600 listed
  • $8.4 trn+ Value of world’s technology market
Source: BCG report ‘India Tech’s Next Innings, Signals, Shifts, and Considerations for India Tech’
Topics : Tech sector Technology IT services artifical intelligence