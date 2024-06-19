Android 15 nears final version, Google improves passkey sign-in with beta 3

Google is releasing the third beta of the Android 15 operating system today. The company said that with Android 15 beta 3, the new OS has reached the Platform Stability milestone, meaning that the platform’s application programming interface (API) is now in its final stage and app developers can now start testing their final versions of the app compatible with Android 15. Additionally, developers can now also make apps meant for Android 15 available on the Google Play Store.

Although the Android 15 beta is nearing its final version, Google has still introduced a few notable new features with the third public beta. This includes a more simplified sign-in process using passkey. There is also a new fall back option that will allow users to sign-in using passkeys even if they accidentally went past the option. Here are the details:

Android 13 Beta 3: Improved passkey authentication





one step authentication in Android 15 With Android 15 OS, users will be able to sign into apps using passkeys in a single step with facial recognition, fingerprint, or screen lock. Previously, users would have to go through a two-step process for signing-in using saved passkeys, however, the process would be much faster and streamlined in the new OS.