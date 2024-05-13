Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

The recently launched Google Pixel 8a smartphone is set to go on sale from 6:30 am on May 14. The more affordable smartphone in the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a, is powered by the same Tensor G3 chip that powers the other two smartphones in the series, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Additionally, the smartphone gets select artificial intelligence features from its elder siblings, such as Google Gemini and gesture-driven Circle to Search. Following suit with other models in the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a is promised seven years of software support, encompassing security updates, Android OS upgrades, and feature drops.

Check out the unboxing and first look of the Google Pixel 8a in the video at the end of this article.

Google Pixel 8a: Price and variants

The Google Pixel 8a is being offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations along with 8GB RAM standard across both models. Priced at Rs 52,999 onwards, the Pixel 8a is available in two new colourways – Aloe and Bay – apart from the existing Obsidian and Porcelain colours.

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 52,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain

Google Pixel 8a: Availability and introductory offers

The Google Pixel 8a smartphone is currently available for pre-orders on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, however, open sale is scheduled to commence on May 14 from 6:30 AM onwards.

In collaboration with Flipkart, Google is offering discounts of up to Rs 4,000 and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans of up to 12 months with select bank cards. Additionally, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000 atop the exchange value of select smartphone models in trade-in deals.

Google Pixel 8a: Details

Display: The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch fullHD OLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and offers 2000 nits peak brightness and 1400 nits HDR brightness.

Performance: Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a smartphone offers storage configurations of 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 3.1), both coupled with LPDDR5x 8GB RAM. In addition to the main processor, The Pixel 8a features Titan M2 security coprocessor specially designed to offer multi-layer security on the smartphone at the hardware level.

Camera: Imaging on the Pixel 8a is covered by a dual-camera system on the rear, comprising a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Alongside the primary sensor, the smartphone sports a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). On the front, there is a 13MP camera sensor.

Battery and charging: Powered by a 4492mAh battery, the Pixel 8a is compatible with both wired and wireless (Qi) charging methods. Google said that the smartphone offers 24+ hours of battery life which can be extended up to 72 hours with extreme Battery Saver.

OS: The smartphone runs on Android 14 with a clean user interface. As for the updates, Google has promised seven years of software support, encompassing security updates, Android OS upgrades, and feature drops.

Google Pixel 8a: AI features

The Google Pixel 8a features select AI-driven functionalities from its higher-tier counterparts, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These encompass Gemini AI integration, gesture driven Circle to Search, alongside camera-centric features such as "Best Take", "Magic Editor" and "Audio Magic Eraser". Additional features include Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), as well as capabilities like Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Photo Unblur. Similar to other Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 8a integrates "Real Tone" technology to faithfully represent skin tones in captured photos and videos.

Google Pixel 8a: Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch, FullHD, OLED, 120Hz, 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak)

Audio: Dual stereo speakers

Weight: 188g

Battery: 4492 mAh

Charging: Wired and Wireless (Qi)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Processors: Tensor G3 and Titan M2

Software: Android 14

Rear camera: 64MP (OIS and EIS) + 13MP

Front camera: 13MP

Port: USB-C v3.2

Protection: Gorilla Glass 3 and IP67

Google Pixel 8a: Unboxing