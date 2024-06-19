HP EliteBook, OmniBook Copilot+ AI PCs now available for pre-order in India

HP is among the first PC makers to bring Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform based laptops to the Indian market. The American PC brand on June 19 has announced that its HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs built on the Qualcomm X Elite Arm chip are now available for pre-booking in India. Here are the details:

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Price and availability

HP EliteBook Ultra: Rs 1,69,934

HP OmniBook X: Rs 1,39,999

Customers can pre-book the HP EliteBook Ultra on HP Online Store or at select partner stores. The HP OmniBook X is available for pre-booking at HP World stores, HP Online stores, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Details

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs are powered by the Arm architecture based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors that offer a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of handling artificial intelligence workloads up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Leveraging the dedicated AI processing capabilities, the new range of HP AI PCs will support Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PC platform.

HP said that the new AI PCs are designed for working professionals and freelancers, with sleek design and long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the new PCs will offer up to 26 hours of battery life.

In addition to Microsoft’s AI tools, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops will get HP’s new AI companion service that the company said will use AI to optimise performance and bring AI tools locally on the device. Some of these features include Spotlight and Auto Framing for the built-in Poly Camera Pro.

HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100

Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno

Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x

Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)

Charging: 65W (Type-C)

Ports: 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 stereo headphone/microphone combo jack

HP OmniBook X: Specifications