Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HP EliteBook, OmniBook Copilot+ AI PCs now available for pre-order in India

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X AI PCs are powered by the new Arm architecture based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors for Microsoft's Copilot+ PC AI features

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HP is among the first PC makers to bring Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform based laptops to the Indian market. The American PC brand on June 19 has announced that its HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs built on the Qualcomm X Elite Arm chip are now available for pre-booking in India. Here are the details:

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Price and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • HP EliteBook Ultra: Rs 1,69,934
  • HP OmniBook X: Rs 1,39,999

Customers can pre-book the HP EliteBook Ultra on HP Online Store or at select partner stores. The HP OmniBook X is available for pre-booking at HP World stores, HP Online stores, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. 

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Details

HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs are powered by the Arm architecture based  Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors that offer a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of handling artificial intelligence workloads up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Leveraging the dedicated AI processing capabilities, the new range of HP AI PCs will support Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PC platform.

HP said that the new AI PCs are designed for working professionals and freelancers, with sleek design and long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the new PCs will offer up to 26 hours of battery life.

In addition to Microsoft’s AI tools, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops will get HP’s new AI companion service that the company said will use AI to optimise performance and bring AI tools locally on the device. Some of these features include Spotlight and Auto Framing for the built-in Poly Camera Pro.

HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
  • Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
  • Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)
  • Charging: 65W (Type-C)
  • Ports: 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 stereo headphone/microphone combo jack

HP OmniBook X: Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
  • Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
  • Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)
  • Charging: 65W (Type-C)
  • Ports: 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a), 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a)
Topics : HP Microsoft Copilot Laptops artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon