Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google is reportedly working on its second-generation foldable smartphone in the Pixel line that would bring design changes, according to the prototype pictures that have surfaced on the internet. Consumer technology news platform Android Authority reported that the Google Pixel Fold 2 would feature a redesigned camera bump. Instead of the traditional camera bar on Pixel devices, the Fold 2 would likely get an isolated square-shaped camera island on the top left side of the device.





READ: Apple working on clamshell-style iPhone; foldable iPad in the works too The Pixel Fold 2 is reported to sport a narrower cover screen, which would affect the aspect ratio of the inner foldable display. The overall form factor of the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be similar to the dimensions of the OnePlus Open smartphone that launched last year.

Apart from the changes in design, Google is likely to bring seasonal upgrades with the Pixel Fold 2. However, there are reports that Google would skip the Tensor G3 chip and go ahead with the Tensor G4 for the Pixel Fold 2. According to the news report on Android Authority, Google has reportedly renamed the prototypes for the device from “Zuma” to “ZumaPro” suggesting that the Pixel Fold 2 could be powered by the upcoming Tensor G4 chipset.

Alongside the new chipset, it is likely that the Pixel Fold 2 would feature up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Moreover, Google may introduce more on-device AI features later this year. Google is also likely to improve the on-board storage specification from UFS 3.1 to UFS 4.0. However, the smartphone is likely to retain the maximum storage capacity of 256GB.

Last month it was reported that the Google Pixel 9 series will also go through several cosmetic changes including a flat frame design and a floating island-style camera module.