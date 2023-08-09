Apple adds Discovery Station on Apple Music: Here's all you need to know

Apple has introduced a new "Discovery Station" tab for Apple Music subscribers to help subscribers find music they might like.

The Discovery Station is a personalised radio station that plays a continuous stream of songs based on the user's listening history and preferences.

It is similar to Spotify's "Discover Weekly" playlist, but it keeps adding new songs from time to time.





Users can see the new option under the "Listen Now" tab in the category "Stations for You" on the Apple Music app.

The Apple Music personal station appears after asking Siri to "play music that I like". It is an algorithmically built station based on play history and likes in the Apple Music algorithm.

How to find Discovery Station on Apple Music?

To create a 'Discovery Station', open the Apple Music app and tap the "Listen Now" tab.

Then, scroll down to the "Stations for You" section and tap "Discovery Station".





The station will start playing music, and the user can thumbs up or thumbs down songs to help Apple improve its recommendations.

Discovery Station depends on machine learning and algorithms to pick songs that a user might like.