Samsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023 is live now on Samsung's official website

Samsung has announced Freedom Fest Sale 2023 where the company is offering exciting deals on big-screen televisions, giving Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 256GB/12GB variant for free

Samsung, Samsung Android 14-based One UI 6 Beta

Samsung has announced its Freedom Fest Sale 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Before the Independence Day celebrations begin, Samsung has announced its Freedom Fest Sale 2023. The company is offering exciting deals on big-screen televisions, which include Neo QLED TV, OLED TV, QLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV. 

Along with these big-screen TV sets, the company has also announced heavy gifts like Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 256GB/12GB variant, which costs around ₹1,24,999, and the freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990, and sound bars that cost Rs 49,490 or 17,990 as it depends on the TV model buyer purchase.

The Samsung Fest also has some additional offers for the buyers as they will also get cashback of up to Rs 20 per cent, and the maximum cashback on the sale is Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options.

Samsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023: Offers

On the purchase of 98-inch Neo QLED & QLED TVs, consumers will get a Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone for free. Not only that, there are some additional benefits as well, like 20% cashback up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMIs. The offer is also available on selected models of Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Those customers who are interested in 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED, QLED, and UHD TVs will get a Freestyle projector for free and an additional 20 per cent cashback and potential cashback up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMIs.

Also Read: Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

On the purchase of 55-inch Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, the user will get a bonus soundbar together with a 20 per cent cashback option along with easy EMIs and the potential cashback of up to Rs 20,000.

Where to avail of Samsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023?

Samsung Freedom Fest Sale is now live till August 31 on Samsung's official website, i.e., https://www.samsung.com/in/offer/online/samsung-fest/.

When will the Freedom Fest Sale end?

The Freedom Fest Sales is live now, and buyers can leverage the benefits of Samsung Fest till August 31, 2023.

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

