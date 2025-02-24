Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Intelligence coming soon to India, beta out for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple Intelligence coming soon to India, beta out for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has released iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 in developer beta. These versions bring English (India) language support for Apple Intelligence

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.4, introducing expanded language support for Apple Intelligence. The update brings localised English (India) support, along with new features such as “Priority Notifications”. Additionally, Apple has previewed its intelligence features for iPads and Macs with developer betas of iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Apple Intelligence features for iPhones, iPads, Macs

While still in beta, these following features are expected to roll out with the final version of iOS 18.4 in April.
 
Priority Notifications
 
Priority Notifications is a new Apple Intelligence feature for iPhones that automatically highlights what might be an important notification. The feature uses on-device processing to detect which update might be important for the user and sorts it into a new section. Priority Notifications have a unique design, which sets them apart from regular notifications, making them more recognisable for the user.
 
 
New Image Playground style

In the latest beta version, there is a new style available for the Apple Intelligence-powered image generation tool. While "Animation" and "Illustration" styles have been already available, the new update adds the "Sketch" style.
 
New Mail app on iPads and Macs
 
The redesigned Mail app is coming to iPads and MacBooks with Apple Intelligence features. The new version of the app first rolled out to eligible iPhones with the iOS 18.2 update, and brings AI-powered tools such as automatic categorisation of incoming emails into "Promotions," "Primary," "Transactions" and "Updates" sections.
 
Non-Intelligence features
 
Beyond Apple Intelligence features, Apple adds the ability to change default translation apps and navigation apps on iPhones. The update also adds a new device set-up page which prompts users to pick an age range of the person who will be using the device.

Apple Intelligence with Indian language support

The new developer betas enable Apple Intelligence on iPhones, iPads and Macs to support English (India) language. This will allow users in India to access the following features:
  • Writing tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text.
  • Enhanced conversational capabilities for Siri through a new interface.
  • Image generation via Image Playground using text input or photos.
  • Genmoji for creating custom emojis with text and images.
  • Image Wand, which transforms sketches and text into illustrations in the Notes app.
  • Integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools.
  • Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 series for visual search, real-time translation, and more.
  • Natural language search in the Photos app.
  • A Clean Up tool to remove unwanted objects from images.
  • A Memories feature to automatically generate videos in the Photos app.
  • Redesigned Mail app with automatic categorisation.
  • Notification Summaries for quick overviews of accumulated alerts.

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iOS artifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

