iPhone 16e pre-order starts today, sale begins February 28: Check details

iPhone 16e will be available for pre-order with EMI options and a trade-in programme through the Apple Store online and at its retail outlets

iPhone 16e (Image: Apple)

Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly launched iPhone 16e will be available for pre-order in India, starting at 6:30 PM on February 21. Priced at Rs 59,900 onwards, the iPhone 16e will be available for pre-order with equated monthly instalment options, and a trade-in programme through the Apple Store online and at its retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. In addition to Apple platforms, customers can pre-order the smartphone at Apple partner stores and select retail chains.
 
iPhone 16e: Pricing and variants
  • 128GB: Rs 59,900
  • 256GB: Rs 69,900
  • 512GB: Rs 89,900
  • Colours: Black and White
iPhone 16e: Pre-order details
 
While Apple has not yet listed any bank discount offer on its website for the iPhone 16e, customers can get Rs 5,000 to Rs 67,500 in credit against their older iPhone model with Apple trade-in. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 24 months on select bank cards.
 
 
Additionally, Apple is offering a three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade at no extra cost with the new iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e: What is new
 
The iPhone 16e maintains a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a notched display that houses Face ID sensors. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. On the back, it has a single 48MP Fusion camera with 12MP 2x telephoto capabilities. The device supports 4K video recording in Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps and Spatial Audio recording for an immersive listening experience on compatible devices, including AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.
Apple has equipped the iPhone 16e with the A18 chip, a variant of the processor used in the iPhone 16 series. It features a 4-core GPU that enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved gaming performance. The 16-core Neural Engine enhances machine learning (ML) tasks, supporting Apple Intelligence capabilities.
 
The iPhone 16e also includes the Action Button, first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models. It allows users to customize actions and provides access to Apple Intelligence-powered Visual Intelligence.
 
Other features include support for satellite-based services, such as Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages via satellite, and Find My via satellite. The device also transitions to a USB-C port, aligning it with the latest iPhone models.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

