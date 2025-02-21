Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI expands 'Operator' AI agent to India and more regions: What is it?

OpenAI expands 'Operator' AI agent to India and more regions: What is it?

Operator is an AI-powered agent that can navigate and interact with websites to handle repetitive tasks, with minimal user intervention

OpenAI Operator

OpenAI Operator (Picture: OpenAI)

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has expanded the availability of its web-based AI agent, Operator, to additional regions, including India. Initially launched in the US, Operator is designed to interact with webpages and perform web-based tasks autonomously.
 
In a post on X, OpenAI announced that the AI agent is now rolling out to Pro-tier subscribers in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. The company also stated that it is working to expand availability to the EU and more regions.
 

OpenAI Operator: Details
 
Operator is an AI-powered agent that can navigate and interact with websites to handle repetitive tasks. It can fill out forms, order groceries, and create content, such as memes, by performing actions like typing, clicking, and scrolling.
 
At its core, Operator is powered by the Computer-Using Agent (CUA), which integrates GPT-4's vision capabilities with advanced reasoning. This allows it to engage with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) on websites, including buttons, menus, and text fields.
 
The AI agent functions by capturing screenshots to analyse content before interacting with it through mouse and keyboard-like actions. If an error occurs, it attempts to self-correct. If the issue persists, control is returned to the user.
 
OpenAI Operator: How to use
 
Users can instruct Operator by describing the task they need completed. It also supports custom instructions for specific websites, such as setting airline preferences for flight bookings. Additionally, Operator can automate multiple tasks simultaneously.
 
For tasks requiring login credentials, payments, or CAPTCHA verification, Operator prompts the user to intervene. Users can also take back control of the remote browser at any time.
 

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT AI technology

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

