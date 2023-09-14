Confirmation

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

Following iPhone 15 series launch, Apple pulls down the iPhone 14 Pro line and lowers the prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus on its online store in India

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 series

Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple Store Online has the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini missing

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are now not available for order on Apple Store Online in India. The vanilla models in the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, are available at prices lesser than their launch prices. This comes after the American technology giant announced the iPhone 15 series, which is now available for pre-order in India, with availability starting from September 22.

Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple Store Online has the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini missing. It essentially means, these models are not available for purchase on the Apple Store Online. Important to note, you may still find these models available on other platforms such as e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon India. These models may also be available at retail outlets such as Vijay Sales, Croma, and more.

Also Read: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: How the two lines stand against each other

As for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, these yesteryear’s base models are available for order at new prices that are about Rs 10,000 lesser than their actual launch prices. The baseline 128GB variant of the iPhone 14, launched at Rs 79,900, is now available at Rs 69,900. Likewise, the top-end 512GB variant is now about Rs 10,000 cheaper at Rs 99,900.

The iPhone 14 Plus model has also seen price reduction along the same line. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is now available for order at Rs 79,900, and the 512GB variant at Rs 1,09,900.

Also Read: Apple A17 Pro: Everything about 3nm-based chip powering iPhone 15 Pro line

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

