Asus eyes 30% monthly growth in consumer laptop business in 2025

Overall, for the industry, the growth in the consumer laptop segment is likely to remain at 10-15 per cent year-on-year for every month until December 2025, Arnold Su said

The company also plans to expand its retail store presence either through exclusive Asus stores or retail partner channels to be present in all the districts in India, he said. | File Image

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics major Asus is eyeing 30 per cent monthly growth in its consumer laptop business through December, banking on Covid-era buyers upgrading their devices and festival season demand, the company's top executive has said.
 
Overall, for the industry, the growth in the consumer laptop segment is likely to remain at 10-15 per cent year-on-year for every month until December 2025, Arnold Su, vice-president of consumer and gaming personal computers and system business group at Asus India, told Business Standard.
 
The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) laptops, which were once expected to be the next significant driver of growth for
