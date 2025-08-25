Asus eyes 30% monthly growth in consumer laptop business in 2025

Taiwanese electronics major Asus is eyeing 30 per cent monthly growth in its consumer laptop business through December, banking on Covid-era buyers upgrading their devices and festival season demand, the company's top executive has said.

Overall, for the industry, the growth in the consumer laptop segment is likely to remain at 10-15 per cent year-on-year for every month until December 2025, Arnold Su, vice-president of consumer and gaming personal computers and system business group at Asus India, told Business Standard.

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) laptops, which were once expected to be the next significant driver of growth for