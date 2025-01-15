Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Budget 2025: Tax sops, investments in new tech on Indian startups wishlist

Budget 2025: Tax sops, investments in new tech on Indian startups wishlist

Industry body Nasscom has also called for the Centre to set up a dedicated fund to enable early-stage investments into tech startups between Series A and B rounds of fundraising

Startups, Indian startups
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian startup ecosystem is expecting tax concessions, incentives to promote emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and investments in digital infrastructure in this year’s Union Budget to promote sectoral growth and attract funding.
 
Companies are hoping Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman will announce steps to streamline existing regulations across startup sectors such as financial technology, gaming, semiconductors, and healthtech, among others.
 
The National Association of Software Services Companies (Nasscom) in its list of recommendations for the Budget said the government should enable equity funding for deeptech startups. The Centre should also consider creating a dedicated deeptech fund for early-stage
Topics : Budget 2025 Technology Taxation Startups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon