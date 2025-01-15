Budget 2025: Tax sops, investments in new tech on Indian startups wishlist

The Indian startup ecosystem is expecting tax concessions, incentives to promote emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and investments in digital infrastructure in this year’s Union Budget to promote sectoral growth and attract funding.

Companies are hoping Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman will announce steps to streamline existing regulations across startup sectors such as financial technology, gaming, semiconductors, and healthtech, among others.

The National Association of Software Services Companies (Nasscom) in its list of recommendations for the Budget said the government should enable equity funding for deeptech startups. The Centre should also consider creating a dedicated deeptech fund for early-stage