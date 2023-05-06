close

Bug exposed private Circle tweets to public; Twitter says security incident

Twitter said the bug has now been fixed, and the team knows what caused it, said report

IANS New Delhi
Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
A bug in Twitter exposed Circle tweets, a way to send tweets to select people and share thoughts with trusted friends, to the public users, the Elon Musk-run company has admitted.

In an email sent to Circle users, Twitter said that in April 2023, "a security incident may have allowed users outside of your Twitter Circle to see tweets that should have otherwise been limited to the Circle to which you were posting".

Twitter said the bug has now been fixed, and the team knows what caused it, reports TechCrunch.

According to the company, "You choose who's in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you've added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the circle."

However, this was not the case with Circle users.

Several Circle users had tweeted earlier that people outside of their Circle were liking their private tweets.

"Others reported that their Circle tweets were reaching even further than those who follow them," the report mentioned.

Circle tweets were being surfaced in the 'For You' timeline to users but were not in their Circle, according to some users.

The users can include up to 150 people in their Twitter Circles. An individual Twitter user can have only one Circle.

"Your friend's Twitter Circle will not be able to see any part of the conversation unless your circles share common members," according to Twitter.

--IANS

na/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter

First Published: May 06 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

