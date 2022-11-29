JUST IN
Apple to lose 6 million iPhone Pros because of turmoil at China plant
States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads
Data of 5.4 million users exposed online as Musk reveals Twitter 2.0
Twitter CEO Musk says will 'look into' way to recover old Vine videos
Foxconn offers up to $1,800 bonus to workers to stay in China's iPhone city
Amazon is making series on FTX with Marvel movies famed Russo brothers
Elon Musk loses top 100 advertisers on Twitter in a month: Study
Will make phones if Apple, Google remove Twitter from app stores: Elon Musk
Thanksgiving Day online sales touch $5.3 bn in US, mobile top choice
Twitter as a platform must be fair to all: Musk on Trump's reinstatement
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Lawsuit on Google Play over 'exorbitant fees' grows to 21 million users
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Business Standard

Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App store, alleges Elon Musk

The previous week, Musk announced a new Twitter policy and said that the social media platform will no longer promote tweets containing hate speech or otherwise "negative" content

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Apple app store

ANI  US 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

In his usual satire, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday accused the American tech giant "Apple" of threatening to withhold Twitter from its App store without disclosing the reason behind the action.

In a tweet, Musk wrote, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why," as he ridiculed the decision of the gadget-making company.

Elon Musk has been trying to revamp Twitter ever since he took control of the microblogging site.

The previous week, Musk announced a new Twitter policy and said that the social media platform will no longer promote tweets containing hate speech or otherwise "negative" content.

In a tweet, he said that "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach." He also informed that Twitter will demonetize and not promote tweets containing hate speech or otherwise "negative" content.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet," he tweeted.

He also announced that Twitter plans to restore several controversial accounts that had previously been banned or suspended, which also included the account of former President Donald Trump.

Earlier in 2020, Trump's account was suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill following the US Presidental elections, resulting in legal troubles for the former US President.

This new policy is no surprise as the world's richest man has made several decisions in this manner, including one to buy Twitter.

The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the US market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. And recently, Musk moved forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 08:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.