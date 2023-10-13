close
Sensex (-0.36%)
66229.66 -236.72
Nifty (-0.38%)
19738.55 -76.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.05%)
5983.30 + 2.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
40561.70 -98.45
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
44341.25 -255.45
Heatmap

Canon begins selling new chip machines to rival world's best by ASML

Canon's machinery may also add a new front in the US-China trade war, as the import of EUV machines into China is prohibited by trade sanctions

Canon

Canon | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Mayumi Negishi and Yuki Furukawa

Canon Inc. has begun selling its nanoimprint semiconductor manufacturing systems, seeking to claw back market share by positioning the technology as a simpler and more attainable alternative to the leading-edge tools of today.

The Tokyo-based company’s new chipmaking machines can produce circuits equivalent to 5-nanometer scale when using extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), a field dominated by industry leader ASML Holding NV. Canon expects its device to reach next-generation 2nm production with further advances and improvements, it said in a statement on Friday. Like domestic peer Nikon Corp., Canon has fallen far behind ASML in the EUV race, but its nanoimprint lithography approach may help it close the gap.

Canon’s machinery may also add a new front in the US-China trade war, as the import of EUV machines — so far the only reliable method for fabricating 5nm chips and smaller — into China is prohibited by trade sanctions. The Japanese firm’s technique skips photolithography altogether and instead impresses the desired circuit pattern onto the silicon wafer. Because of its novelty, it’s unlikely to be expressly forbidden by existing trade curbs.

A spokesperson at Canon declined to comment on whether the new equipment would be subject to Japan’s export restrictions.

Nanoimprint lithography has long promised to deliver a low-cost alternative to optical lithography, and it has been promoted in the past by memory makers SK Hynix Inc. and Toshiba Corp. Kioxia Holdings Corp., Toshiba’s former memory division, tested Canon’s nanoimprint machines before they reached commercial maturity. Canon will now have to prove that it has solved the problems, such as high rates of defects, that plagued past efforts.

ASML, Europe’s most valuable tech company, has seen five straight quarters of revenue growth and surging orders. The Veldhoven-based company is the go-to EUV supplier for the world’s leading chipmakers and expects a 30% rise in net sales this year.

Shares in Canon have gained 26% this year, aided by a wider rally in Japanese stocks and the boost to chipmaking equipment demand brought about by artificial intelligence applications.

Canon, which has until now focused on products used to make less advanced chips, acquired nanoimprint pioneer Molecular Imprints Inc. in 2014 and has spent almost a decade working on the technology. A supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Canon is building its first new plant for lithography equipment in two decades in Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, to go online in 2025.

Also Read

Netherlands to soon roll out semiconductor export control measures: Report

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Indian space tech firm designs chip to track school buses, weapons systems

IBM throws weight behind Japanese chip startup it sees as crucial

UK clears Microsoft Activision deal; removes last hurdle to gaming deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Israel-Hamas war: EU asks X for information on hate speech, illegal content

CERT-In issues high severity vulnerability warning for Google Chrome

Microsoft blocks Windows 7/8 users from upgrading to Windows 11 for free

Topics : Canon semiconductor industry China India china trade ASML

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon